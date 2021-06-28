Health Secretary Xavier Becerra made a snap visit Monday to a shelter holding illegal immigrant children at the border in Texas and insisted he’s making “progress” in improving their living conditions, amid reports of lice outbreaks and youths facing mental breakdowns.

Mr. Becerra, whose department oversees the care of the children, said he’s trying to shutter the emergency shelters that have sparked the complaints. But he said the Department of Health and Human Services can’t do so because the surge of children is still too unpredictable and, as of now, is still too overwhelming to handle with licensed facilities.

The tent shelter at Ft. Bliss, near El Paso, once held more than 4,000 children who jumped the border without parents. That had been cut to fewer than 800 as of Monday, Mr. Becerra said.

His upbeat assessment contrasted with Vice President Kamala Harris, whose spokesperson last week said she and President Biden took reports of poor conditions at the facility “extremely seriously” and had ordered Mr. Becerra to start a “thorough investigation” and report back to them.

Instead, Mr. Becerra cast his trip — announced late last week — as one in a series of check-ins he is making to shelters.

“This visit today was a chance for me to continue to see the progress made at Ft. Bliss,” he told reporters.

The conflicting messages are part of the unsteady handling of the border situation by the new Biden team.

Ms. Harris was in El Paso on Friday but did not visit Ft. Bliss, drawing some criticism. Prodded Monday by CBS News, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who shepherded the vice president on last week’s trip, said Mr. Becerra was ordered to get a handle on matters.

“The vice president and the president directed Xavier Becerra, the secretary of Health and Human Services, to visit Ft. Bliss, which is under his responsibility,” he told CBS News.

The shelters were supposed to be a high point for the Biden administration, allowing the government to get children out of Border Patrol facilities. Instead, they have proved to be a rough welcome for the children who made the treacherous journey, often covering thousands of miles with smugglers, then jumped the border counting on lenient treatment from U.S. officials.

Under the Trump administration, the unaccompanied children were treated like other illegal immigrants during the pandemic, with most of them being immediately returned across the border to Mexico. The Biden administration announced it would welcome the children, sparking a record surge that, while lessened, remains at near-record pace.

The change caught the federal machinery by surprise. HHS lacked bed space in licensed foster care centers to house the children, leaving them mired in Border Patrol facilities for days or weeks, in violation of the law. HHS opened 14 emergency shelters to take the children out of the custody of Customs and Border Protection.

Mr. Becerra described the tent shelters as better than the alternative.

“The point is that when I took office we had a number of kids, thousands of kids at CBP holding detention centers that weren’t supposed to be there. We quickly did what we had to do to find a place for these children that was safe and healthy,” he said.

A court-ordered monitor last week reported that girls at Ft. Bliss faced “frequent lice outbreaks” and the facility’s shortage of socks and underwear was so severe that some girls were refusing to shower because they had nothing to change into.

“Some of the girls would stay in their bunks for most of the day and ask to skip meals. In May 2021, it was reported that girls experienced panic attacks, and several were removed from the residence tents on stretchers for outside medical treatment,” the monitor said.

Volunteers, pulled off duty from other federal departments and rushed to Texas, weren’t trained in what to do, the monitor said. Those volunteers have been replaced with contract employees, but the monitor said the contractors “come from companies with little experience in supervision of children in facilities” and also will need training.

And as of June 16, 60% of the children at Ft. Bliss had been there three weeks or more.

Ft. Bliss did, however, add a daily Zumba class to its recreation tent, and the monitor said most children were positive about the food and cleanliness of their tents.

Cindy Huang, the new director at HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, which oversees the unaccompanied children, said they have made “improvements” in mental health and have increased religious, spiritual and recreational opportunities.

She also said they have a “robust system of collecting feedback” from children and staffers.

“You’re hearing that we began with a really emergent situation and now we’re engaged in a process of continuous improvement,” she said.

Mr. Becerra also said reports of abuse are handled as they arise, and he said as of Monday, Ft. Bliss didn’t have any girls at the facility.

The secretary said his department’s goal is to “demobilize” shelters, but that’s not feasible with the surge of children continuing.

“We will continue to ramp down on the emergency intake sites as we can accommodate the kids we currently have or are projecting to have, but we have to have a place where they can stay,” he said.

Officials could not say how much the influx has cost in emergency costs, saying those numbers are still being tallied.

The current surge of unaccompanied juveniles at the border has shattered previous records, and although the peaks of this spring have dissipated, children from non-Mexican countries are still arriving at a rate of about 450 a day, according to the latest data released Monday.

HHS was holding 14,233 as of Sunday. That’s down from a peak of more than 22,000 two months ago. HHS turns the children over to sponsors, usually relatives already living in the U.S., often illegally.

Mr. Becerra said they have been able to cut their numbers in custody by improving the speed of getting the children into the hands of sponsors.

“We’re able to discharge more of these children into the hands of a responsible vetted custodian,” he said.

Mr. Becerra blamed Congress for the border situation, saying it’s up to lawmakers to pass a bill legalizing illegal immigrants and creating new pathways of migration.

“We’re dealing with a broken immigration system. That lack of a fix to our immigration laws, just the dire need to have a functioning immigration system, becomes clear when you see challenges unfolding here at the border,” he said.

