Former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram was sworn in this week as chief of the Biden administration’s Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I am honored to lead the dedicated professionals of the Drug Enforcement Administration, who work tirelessly at home and abroad to carry out DEA‘s vital mission of making our communities safer and healthier,” Ms. Milgram said in a press release Monday.

The new leader currently runs a private law practice and is a professor at New York University School of Law. She has served as a federal prosecutor and as attorney general of The Garden State from 2007 until 2010.

Selected by Mr. Biden in April, she is the first political appointee to head the DEA since the Obama administration.

Ms. Milgram is taking over for Chris Evans, COO and assistant administrator for the DEA Operations Division, who had been acting administrator since Jan. 20.

