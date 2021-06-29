Fireworks-related deaths and injuries increased in 2020 over the previous year, according to a new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

At least 18 people died from fireworks-related incidents in 2020, up from 12 reported in 2019, says the report released Tuesday.

About 15,600 people visited hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries last year, compared to 10,000 visits in 2019.

“These tragic deaths and injuries are reminders of just how dangerous fireworks can be,” commission acting Chairman Robert Adler said in a statement. “Consumers should enjoy professional fireworks displays from a distance, and be extra vigilant when using consumer-type fireworks.”

Eight of the 18 people who died, or 44%, had used alcohol or drugs before the fireworks incident. The majority of fireworks injuries, about 66%, occurred between June 21, 2020, and July 21, 2020, the report found.

During that period, the biggest spike in visits to the hospital emergency room for fireworks injuries was among young adults ages 20 to 24. This age group had 17 injuries per 10,000 people in 2020, up from 2.8 per 100,000 in 2019.

The report also found that firecrackers caused 1,600 injuries, making up the bulk of ER-treated fireworks injuries, followed by sparklers, which caused 900 injuries.

The hands and fingers were the most frequently injured, in 30% of cases. The head, face and ears were the second-most injured body parts at 22% and eye injuries ranked third at 15%.

Burns were the most common emergency room-treated fireworks injuries and involved in 44% of visits.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission offered some fireworks safety tips ahead of July 4:

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a fire or other mishap.

• Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

• Never place any body part directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

• Don’t allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

• Douse the spent fireworks device with plenty of water before throwing them away.

• Don’t point or throw fireworks at anyone.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.