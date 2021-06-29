NEW YORK — Curtis Sliwa doesn’t care where you went to college.

Pounding the pavement in the Chelsea neighborhood of lower Manhattan on Tuesday, the GOP nominee for New York City mayor demanded to know where potential voters went to high school.

It’s a query that lets him tap a mental Rolodex of nicknames, famous alumni and nearby landmarks as he leads a long-shot bid against frontrunner Eric Adams or whoever emerges from the Democrats’ “ranked-choice” primary, as that race tightens.

Mr. Sliwa told a middle-aged Queens supporter who went to Archbishop Molloy High School that he didn’t care for his famous schoolmate, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He congratulated a group of West African graduates at Liberty High School, joking their school’s name will fit on a sports jersey — unlike the fancy science and technology academies in town.

“I connect with people. I know about them, based on the high school they went to. That tells me a lot about a person,” Mr. Sliwa told The Washington Times. “I love the subways and the streets, that’s why I love the campaign.”

Oddsmakers don’t give the red beret-wearing founder of the Guardian Angels, a safety patrol group, much of a chance in the general election. Democratic voters far outnumber Republicans in the city, so the November contest is viewed as a fait accompli.

Still, Mr. Sliwa introduces himself on the street as the “next mayor of New York,” and it’s easy to see where he gets his confidence.

A Hispanic man in a turquoise Air Jordan cap pledged his vote shortly after a woman who identified herself as “S. Tanya” — who is White and progressive — found herself agreeing with Mr. Sliwa, who is putting quality-of-life and public safety at the core of his mayoral bid.

The woman said the number of people begging and defecating in the streets of pandemic-addled New York makes her question the city’s liberal approach.

“You can’t even walk your dog out in the morning, all the broken glass, all the garbage,” she said. “I find that as progressive as I am, I’m very practical and a lot of progressives really aren’t. And when you start to think about how you’re living and, like, when you walk out your door, a whole lot of that theory kind of goes out the frickin’ window.”

Over the next half-hour, Mr. Sliwa greeted a truck driver and a FedEx worker, and pledged to help a homeless man from Egypt if elected. One woman told Mr. Sliwa, a former talk-show host and New York fixture since the late 1970s, that he’s getting more and more handsome.

“You never know, sometimes people pull your chain and chew your shorts. They may not be wanting to vote for you, I recognize that,” Mr. Sliwa told The Washington Times. “But a lot of it is very genuine. Most of these people are just everyday people.”

Mr. Sliwa is waiting in the wings after easily defeating his sole GOP competitor, Fernando Mateo, a restaurateur who attacked Mr. Sliwa as a “Never Trumper” and not a real Republican.

Mr. Sliwa acknowledged he isn’t a traditional Republican, though he views that as an asset in New York. He said people should immigrate to the country legally, but those who’ve been here for a long time and followed the laws should be extended a path to citizenship.

Mr. Sliwa said the Chelsea neighborhood is Exhibit A of what’s happening to the city as liberal leaders pursue bail reform and a softer approach to policing and quality-of-life issues.

Home to the High Line, upscale Del Posto restaurant and Chelsea Market, folks in the coveted neighborhood have asked his Guardian Angels to patrol the streets. He said the homeless and emotionally disturbed cannot get their medicine or even find a public bathroom, due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

“It’s a bohemian place, so there’s a tolerance level here, but the tolerance was shaken to its core when the lockdown came, and all of a sudden they were encampments,” Mr. Sliwa said.

Mr. Sliwa’s platform includes “refunding the police,” rather than cutting their budget, and restoring anti-crime units that were shuttered.

He said current leadership and his Democratic rivals are too eager to rely on government solutions instead of the personal touch he wields on the streets.

“If government has the answers, how come there’s not enough affordable housing? Why are the homeless in the streets?” he said.

His platform calls for speeding up the permit and licensing process to promote business in the recovering city while capping property taxes for middle and low-income owners and forcing “wealthy universities and landlords to pay their fair share.”

Graffiti dots apartment buildings and subway stairs near Hell’s Kitchen, a mark of deteriorating conditions in Mr. Sliwa’s view, though he said the fix begins with private owners.

“Look at that,” he said, pointing to the spray paint. “Is that the responsibility of the city? Hell no. Somebody’s got to go to the landlord and say, ‘Hey, you got a custodian, you got superintendent. That’s gotta go.’ You give them a warning. Then if they don’t heed the warning, then you hit them with a fine.”

“That’s something that destroys the quality of life, that’s a brand-new building,” he said of the graffiti. “How are they going to get any tenants?”

If you’re an animal lover, Mr. Sliwa wants you to know he lives in a small apartment on the Upper West Side with 15 rescue cats.

“I’m running on the independent party line, which a lot of people will vote on, and then I have the animal welfare issue, no-kill shelters, which a lot of people are in favor of,” he said.

Mr. Sliwa says he’ll spend more time in the subways than City Hall if he’s elected, but there’s a long way to go until November. His actual opponent hasn’t even been confirmed.

Nearly 32% of city Democrats selected Mr. Adams as first choice for mayor on Election Day, putting him in a strong position over progressive Maya Wiley and former city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, who received 22% and 19% of the No. 1 vote, respectively.

But Mr. Adams’s lead shrank significantly on Tuesday, as elections officials began to eliminate candidates from the bottom of the field and reallocate their votes based on ballots that allowed voters to rank their top five preferences to succeed term-limited Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

A new tally showed his lead had shrunk to roughly 16,000 votes, or less than 2 percentage points, over Ms. Garcia, the other candidate who remained standing. Ms. Wiley finished in third.

Tens of thousands of absentee ballots also must be counted, so the results might not be known until mid-July.

Mr. Adams has said he’s more than able to take Mr. Sliwa to “task” if he locks down the Democratic nomination.

The Brooklyn borough president says the GOP nominee might have public-safety bona fides, but New Yorkers are looking for someone who’s more well-rounded and can revamp education and usher in fair policing.

“Curtis can wear the red beret and do what he’s doing, but right now we need a well-trained mayor who understands this city,” Mr. Adams told Fox 5 earlier this month.

Mr. Adams, a retired police captain, made public safety a central part of his campaign and wants to bring back shuttered anti-crime units as “anti-gun” units.

Mr. Sliwa said he wants to restore the crime units, too, though believes Mr. Adams is too hung up on reform than bringing them back quickly.

Mr. Sliwa also said Mr. Adams is too wedded to satisfying “both sides” of the policing debate, citing the Democrat’s support for removing the “qualified immunity” that protects them from lawsuits.

“The cops are going to have to go out and get police malpractice insurance,” Mr. Sliwa said.

To be sure, the mayor’s seat remains a long shot for Mr. Sliwa. But on a 90-degree stroll in Manhattan, he won over the streets.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve been watching you,” said Abayomi Park, a Lower East Side resident who greeted Mr. Sliwa with expletives of surprise. “You should be the mayor, man. Why not?”

