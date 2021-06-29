Former football star Herschel Walker will run for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia next year — at least according to one high-ranking Republican.

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview Tuesday that the former University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner will challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock in the 2022 race.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person.”

Mr. Trump once was Mr. Walker’s boss — he owned the USFL’s New Jersey’s Generals and signed the star back as one of the league’s marquee players — and he has publicly encouraged him to make the political run.

Mr. Walker has been more circumspect, saying in numerous interviews over the last few months only that he’s considering running and will decide “soon.”

Among other things, Mr. Walker would have to move to Georgia — he has lived in Texas for some time. But Mr. Trump said Tuesday that once those hurdles were cleared, Mr. Walker would win the GOP nomination and the election.

“I think he’d win. It would be very, very hard to beat Herschel,” he said on the radio show. “I think beating him will be very tough. And I think he’ll run.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.