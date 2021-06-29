PHOENIX — A woman already charged in Idaho with murder in the deaths of her daughter and son was indicted in metro Phoenix on a charge of conspiring to murder her ex-husband.

In an indictment unveiled Tuesday, Lori Vallow Daybell was charged in the death of her ex-husband Charles Vallow, who was killed in Chandler, Arizona, months before his son, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and stepdaughter, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing.

Police records show he was fatally shot by Daybell’s brother, Alexander Lamar Cox, when Charles Vallow was picking up his son from his estranged wife. The indictment said Daybell conspired with her brother in Vallow’s death.

Cox told police he killed Vallow in self-defense and wasn’t arrested. He died five months later from a blood clot.

Lori Daybell’s attorney in Idaho, Mark Means, didn’t immediately respond to a phone message and email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Lori Daybell is already at the center of a complicated criminal case in Idaho, where prosecutors allege she conspired with her new husband Chad Daybell to kill her two children and Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

That case against Lori Daybell is currently on hold while she undergoes treatment at a mental health facility.

A judge had her committed earlier this month after finding that she wasn’t competent to assist in her own defense.

• Associated Press writer Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.