Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak Thursday at a Republican fundraising dinner in New Hampshire, fueling speculation about a 2024 bid.

He will be the main speaker at the annual Hillsborough County Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

It is the first high-profile visit by a GOP contender to the Granite State this year.

New Hampshire holds the first primary in the nation, making it a critical place for any aspiring president.

Mr. Pence in April spoke in another key primary state, South Carolina.

Speaking to the Palmetto Family Council, Mr. Pence used his first public speech since leaving office to slam the “radical” first 100 days of the Biden administration and hail former President Donald Trump despite his role in sparking the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that placed the ex-vice president in danger.

Mr. Trump has floated a potential 2024 run but hasn’t confirmed it.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has spoken about a possible bid and said he won’t wait for Mr. Trump to make a decision first.

Other big names in the GOP mix include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

