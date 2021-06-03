It’s official. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has his eye on becoming the next attorney general of Texas, perhaps a stop on his way to a bid for U.S. president in future years.

He is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, nephew of former president George W. Bush and counts former President George H.W. Bush as his grandfather.

He is also one of the few Bushes who is friendly toward former President Donald Trump, a phenomenon cited by Politico, MSNBC and other news organizations which note that the 45th president still has many fans in the Lone Star State.

Meanwhile, the younger Mr. Bush has notable skills and an authenticity that could appeal to voters of many persuasions.

He is an attorney, former Navy Reserve intelligence officer, a married father of two and speaks fluent Spanish, an influence of his mother Columba Bush, who was born in Mexico.

Mr. Bush is also co-founder of Hispanic Republicans of Texas, a political action committee, and has been dubbed “47” — as in 47th president — by Mark McKinnon, a prominent GOP advisor for George W. Bush, the late Sen. John McCain and other political heavyweights.

“I’m a conservative advocate for the state of Texas but without the baggage,” Mr. Bush tells Fox News in a wide-ranging interview, noting that he backs the U.S. border policies of the Trump administration.

“I bring a legal background to the table and I’m excited to go down to the border to talk about the lax Biden border policies that’s resulted in the largest surge of illegal immigration in modern American history,” Mr. Bush continued.

“I’ve been a servant to this country. I served in the military for 10 years. I’ve served the state of Texas as its land commissioner, managing its assets, protecting the federal overreach that we’ve seen on the oil and gas industry. I’m prepared and I’m ready to take this fight to D.C.,” Mr. Bush told the network.

Find his story at Georgepbush.com.

BIDEN GOES ROYAL

“The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021,” advised an official tweet from the royal family on Thursday.

Yes, this means that Queen Elizabeth II — celebrating a remarkable reign which began in 1952 — will receive President Biden and Mrs. Biden at Windsor Castle on the appointed day next weekend.

The visit means the British monarch will have met with 13 of the last 14 sitting U.S. presidents.

“Queen Elizabeth II never met President Lyndon Johnson during his presidency and was unable to attend John F. Kennedy‘s funeral because she was pregnant with Prince Edward,” notes a statement from the White House Historical Association.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, has a busy itinerary with his first presidential trip overseas for the G7 summit, conveniently staged in Carbis Bay, in Britain’s Cornwall county. The trip will be punctuated by an official meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16 with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MEDIA STILL GOING VIRAL

The news media is now in deep analysis mode over the source of the coronavirus, sparked by a sudden White House decision to investigate the “origins” of the deadly virus itself. Did it escape by accident or set free on purpose from a lab in Wuhan, China? A few recent headlines of note:

“Anthony Fauci: Don’t be ‘accusatory’ with China on coronavirus investigation” (Fox News); “The Wuhan lab leak hypothesis is a conspiracy theory, not science” (Forbes); “The lab-leak theory: Inside the fight to uncover COVID-19’s origins” (Vanity Fair); “To the bat cave: In search of COVID’s origins, scientists reignite polarizing debate on Wuhan ‘lab leak’” (Kaiser Health News); and “How amateur sleuths broke the Wuhan lab story and embarrassed the media” (Newsweek).

JEN PSAKI STRIKES A POSE

Famous photographer Annie Leibovitz has been spotted at the White House intent on photographing White House press secretary Jen Psaki, this according to Nancy Cook, a Bloomberg News correspondent, and a gaggle of other reporters who were quite taken with the idea.

Ms. Leibovitz is famous for her artful images of the famous and infamous, often showcased in Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Vogue and other publications.

This particular session is old territory, however. The photographer first captured images at the White House in 1974, when she chronicled the final departure of President Richard Nixon.

FOXIFIED: DAN AND TREY

A weekend note: Fox News Channel will debut two new programs of significance. They are (drum roll please): “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” at 10 p.m. on Saturday, and “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy,” which premieres at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Both of these gents will address pressing headlines, media concerns, national security, plus political and legal news, family issues and other pertinent matters.

Mr. Bongino, in particular, will feature stories on veterans and law enforcement officers, Mr. Gowdy will highlight “solution-oriented” interviews with decision makers and insiders — and stress the power of American optimism. Yay.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: “The Elisha Camp House,” historic federal-style home built on two acres in 1814 in Sackets Harbor, New York. Five bedrooms, three baths, formal dining and gathering rooms, original flooring, doors, woodworking; 5,480 square feet. Grand entrance, multiple fireplaces, historic murals, archways, updated kitchen and baths, manicured lawns, “breathtaking views” of Lake Ontario. Priced at $525,000 through GarlockRealty.com, enter S1316950 in search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 33% of U.S. adults “strongly approve” of U.S. government agencies investigating UFOs; 31% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 33% overall “somewhat approve” of agencies investigating UFOs; 32% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall “somewhat disapprove”; 9% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 4% overall “Strongly disapprove”; 4% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• 22% overall are “not sure”; 24% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: AN ECONOMIST/YOUGOV POLL OF 1,500 U.S. ADULTS CONDUCTED MAY 29-JUNE 1.

