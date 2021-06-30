Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby‘s sexual-assault conviction Wednesday, ruling that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The former comedian and entertainer, 83, is being released from prison after serving more than two years of a three-to 10-year sentence. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

Mr. Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting the Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home.

More than 60 women had accused Mr. Cosby of sexual misconduct or rape, but none of those other allegations resulted in criminal charges. His case became an early flashpoint in the “#MeToo” movement.

The state Supreme Court said a decision in 2005 by then-Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Bruce Castor not to charge Mr. Cosby led him to testify in civil proceedings without the benefit of Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination.

Mr. Cosby made self-incriminating statements during those sessions. Separate prosecutors wielded those admissions against him in a later criminal case, leading to his conviction.

“When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade,” the court said in its ruling.

The majority said, “For these reasons, Cosby‘s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged.”

He was charged in late 2015, when a prosecutor armed with newly unsealed evidence — Mr. Cosby‘s damaging deposition from Ms. Constand’s lawsuit — arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

The trial judge had allowed just one other accuser to testify at Mr. Cosby‘s first trial, when the jury deadlocked. However, he then allowed five other accusers to testify at the retrial about their experiences with Mr. Cosby in the 1980s.

The state Supreme Court said that testimony tainted the trial, even though a lower appeals court had found it appropriate to show a signature pattern of drugging and molesting women.

Mr. Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, so the reversal could make prosecutors wary of calling other accusers in similar cases. The law on prior bad act testimony varies by state, though, and the ruling only holds sway in Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors did not immediately say if they would appeal or seek to try Mr. Cosby for a third time.

The justices voiced concern not just about sex assault cases, but what they saw as the judiciary’s increasing tendency to allow testimony that crosses the line into character attacks. The law allows the testimony only in limited cases, including to show a crime pattern so specific it serves to identify the perpetrator.

In New York, the judge presiding over last year’s trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose case had sparked the explosion of the #MeToo movement in 2017, let four other accusers testify. Weinstein was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He is now facing separate charges in California.

In Mr. Cosby’s case, one of his appellate lawyers said prosecutors put on vague evidence about the uncharged conduct, including his own recollections in his deposition about giving women alcohol or quaaludes before sexual encounters.

“The presumption of innocence just didn’t exist for him,” Jennifer Bonjean, the lawyer, argued to the court in December.

In May, Mr. Cosby was denied paroled after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison. He has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence.

This is the first year he was eligible for parole under the three- to 10-year sentence handed down after his 2018 conviction.

Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the parole board decision “appalling.”

Prosecutors said Mr. Cosby repeatedly used his fame and “family man” persona to manipulate young women, holding himself out as a mentor before betraying them.

Mr. Cosby, a groundbreaking Black actor who grew up in public housing in Philadelphia, made a fortune estimated at $400 million during his 50 years in the entertainment industry. His trademark clean comedy and homespun wisdom fueled popular TV shows, books and stand-up acts.

