Former President Donald Trump told an enthusiastic town-hall crowd in the Texas border town of Edinburg on Wednesday night that “RINOs” — Republicans in name only — share responsibility with Democrats for the nation’s broken immigration system.

“I call them weak Republicans,” Mr. Trump said, drawing applause from a decidedly pro-Trump audience. He also criticized the Senate’s “RINOs” for agreeing to a bipartisan framework on an infrastructure bill with President Biden.

“We need better leadership at the Senate level,” the former president told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “We need someone better than Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job.”

Mr. Trump compared the bipartisan infrastructure deal to the British appeasement of Adolf Hitler prior to World War II.

“They walk into the White House … they meet Biden — he doesn’t know what the hell’s happening,” he said. “Finally they walk out, they have a deal — and the deal is a terrible deal … It sort of reminds me of England a long time ago … remember the deal they made with Germany? That didn’t work out too well.”

