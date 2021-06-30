The head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday pushed back against left-leaning critics of President Biden’s infrastructure package who say it doesn’t do enough to combat climate change.

EPA head Michael Regan urged environmentalists to be patient, saying the infrastructure plan is “a first critical step.”

“This is a historic investment, this is the largest investment in American history, both on water infrastructure but we also see some strong movement on climate,” he said at a White House press briefing. “It’s a critical first step, but the president is holding tight to his vision and the president is looking closely at all the suite of options he has.”

Protesters affiliated with the leftist environmental group Sunrise Movement have demonstrated outside the White House periodically since Mr. Biden struck a bipartisan deal on his infrastructure bill.

On Monday, the activists were joined by progressive Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, both of New York, who spoke at the rally.

The protesters demanded Mr. Biden jettison the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached last week in favor of a “bold” party-line package that tackles climate change.

The protest brought more than 100 activists to the streets of Washington. Many of those in attendance brandished signs urging Mr. Biden to make good on his 2020 campaign platform and take significant steps to combat climate change.

“The sign says it all,” a young activist told The Washington Times while holding up a placard that read: “Biden you coward fight for us.”

Although administration officials have defended the plan, the bipartisan agreement cuts about $27 billion from the initial proposal that would have been used to upgrade the nation’s energy grid.

