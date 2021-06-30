The people don’t believe Washington looks out for their interests — and it doesn’t make much difference whether “the people” are Republicans, Democrats or independents.

According to a survey released Wednesday, more than three-fifths of all voters, including three-fourths of Republicans and a majority of Democrats, think that “the will of the people is no longer a consideration to leaders in D.C. when making policy or legislative decisions.”

The exact numbers were 62.4% of likely voters in the 2022 midterm elections, including 76.4% of Republicans, 50.4% of Democrats and 59% of “no party / other” voters believed that Washington ignores the popular will.

In contrast, 17.6% overall said the will of the people was “somewhat of a consideration,” 15.5% thought it a “top priority” and 4.4% weren’t sure.

“To those seeking to remain in public office or be elected to public office, the message from voters is absolutely clear. Americans overwhelmingly believe the current leadership in D.C. is out-of-control and oppressive, doing whatever they want with no regard to what the people want, and should reverse direction immediately,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.

The survey was done by The Trafalgar Group pollster and Convention of States Action.

Convention of States is a group that, according to its site, calls for “a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution, restricted to proposing amendments that will impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit its power and jurisdiction, and impose term limits on its officials and members of Congress.”

The survey also found out that Americans see their personal freedom as having declined during the COVID-19 epidemic and are at the point where they don’t want the government to take specific action to combat a new, more-communicable strain of the virus, the so-called “delta” variant.

On the latter point, the numbers were similar to the “will of the people” question — more than three-fifths of all voters, including an overwhelming share of Republicans and a slight majority of Democrats.

The exact numbers were that 63% of likely voters said the government should take no specific action against the delta variant, because the “widespread availability of vaccines and treatments” means that the response should be a “personal decision.” That number included 83.4% of Republicans, 50.1% of Democrats and 55.5% of others.

Of the other choices on responding to the delta variant, 17.7% of respondents said mask and social distancing mandates should be reinstated, and another 7% said the state should reimpose lockdowns as well. The other 12.3% weren’t sure what the government should do.

“Americans on the left and right want to see an expansion of personal freedom and want the federal government to stay out of their lives. The strong reaction against any COVID-19 delta mandates is clear evidence of that fact,” Mr. Meckler said.

The survey of 1,101 likely 2022-election voters was conducted June 23-26 and has an error margin of 2.95 percentage points.

