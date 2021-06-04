Former U.S. Rep. Allen West announced Friday his resignation as chairman of the Texas Republican Party, fueling speculation he is considering a run for statewide office.

“Humbled and blessed by the opportunity to serve,” Mr. West, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who represented Florida’s 22nd district from 2011-2013, tweeted Friday morning.

The Texas GOP said in a press release that Mr. West will remain in his position until a new chairman is selected next Friday. The party expressed its “sincere gratitude” for his “numerous contributions” to the party, including expanding GOP support in rural areas and underserved urban areas in Texas.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as chairman of the Republican Party of Texas,” Mr. West was quoted in the release. “I pray Godspeed for this governing body.”

The party said Mr. West will “take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career.”

Mr. West‘s resignation comes less than a year after he entered the job.

The former congressman has not ruled out challenging Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was endorsed by former President Trump on Wednesday.

