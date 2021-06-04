The rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 caused roughly $1.5 million in damage, the Justice Department said Friday.

Department officials released the number in a media announcement highlighting investigators’ efforts to arrest and prosecute riot suspects since the attack, which occurred 150 days ago.

The $1.5 million tab is based on an estimate from the Architect of the Capitol, but department officials did not itemize the costs.

Prosecutors have asked at least one suspect to help foot the bill for the attack and will seek restitution in other cases.

In a letter to Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of obstruction of an official proceeding, prosecutors pointed out that his plea agreement requires him to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Treasury Department.

Those funds will be used to help repair some of the Capitol damage.

Prosecutors are seeking at least $2,000 in restitution in felony cases and $500 for misdemeanors arising from the Capitol siege, The Washington Post reported.

As of Friday, authorities have arrested 465 suspects in nearly all 50 states, for an average of three suspects arrested every day, including weekends, since Jan. 6.

More than 130 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer, and roughly 40 individuals have been charged with using a dangerous or deadly weapon to cause injury to an officer.

Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted during the attack, including 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Roughly 30 defendants have been charged with conspiracy, including 16 members of the far-right Oath Keepers organization.

Only Hodgkins and one other suspect, John Schaffer, a member of the Oath Keepers, have pleaded guilty.

Schaffer pleaded guilty last month and has agreed to cooperate and share information with prosecutors in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.