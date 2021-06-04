Former President Donald Trump ripped Facebook’s decision on Friday to extend its ban of him until at least 2023.

“Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election,” said Mr. Trump in a statement. “They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

Facebook decided on Friday to extends its ban on Mr. Trump “for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension of January 7th this year.”

