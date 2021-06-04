A New York psychiatrist recently revealed during a public lecture at Yale University that she had cut all her White friends out of her life and even had “fantasies” about murdering random White people.

On April 6, Dr. Aruna Khilanani gave a lecture at the Yale School of Medicine’s Child Study Center titled, “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” in which she said White people are “out of their minds” and “sound demented” when addressing issues such as race, journalist Katie Herzog reported on Bari Weiss’ Substack blog.

“This is the cost of talking to White people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry,” Dr. Khilanani said, according to an audio recording of the talk obtained by Ms. Herzog. “There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil. Around five years ago, I took some actions. I systematically White-ghosted most of my White friends. … I have less than 1% left. It was also a public service.

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any White person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a [expletive] favor,” she said in the recording.

Dr. Khilanani on Friday defended her comments during an interview with Ms. Herzog, saying she was getting “in touch” with her “aggressive feelings.”

“Before I gave the talk, I said, I want you to observe your thoughts and feelings as I talk,” she said. “I said, there’s a difference between a thought, a fantasy, and an action. Now, my reflection on my own rage was actually that I was feeling impotent. So that’s where I was going with that. And kind of normalizing feelings of hatred. This is stuff that exists and I need to dive deep within myself to reflect on how it is that I got here. So there is a reality here, like did I actually cut White people out of my life? Absolutely.”

Dr. Khilanani said she got rid of her White friends because she was tired of having the same conversations with them “on repeat.”

“People getting defensive, needing to argue, being unable to take in what I’m saying,” she said. “I think my favorite responses were, ‘Well, you’re really sensitive. You’re overreacting.’ Focusing on my feelings.”

Dr. Khilanani said the idea that therapists can be neutral was “a part of the racist aspect of psychoanalysis” and that she is just as blunt with her patients about race issues.

“I’m not the stereotype of the psychoanalyst where I’m withholding or won’t say anything or will just be there as a sounding board because that sounds really [expletive] cold and empty. That sounds awful,” she said.

Ms. Herzog reported that while Dr. Khilanani‘s speech was open to the public, Yale released the video only internally and issued a disclaimer for its “profanity and imagery for violence.”

