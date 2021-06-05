The media has offered serious coverage of UFOs or unidentified aerial phenomenon in recent days, following the release of intriguing U.S. Navy aerial footage and a CBS News tell-all about the phenomenon. Now there’s news that the Pentagon will soon release its own investigation of the matter.

“There is stuff: Enduring mysteries trail U.S. report on UFOs,” the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

A preliminary CNN analysis of the upcoming study suggests that the investigation has yet to find authentic evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft but has not reached a “definitive assessment” on the matter.

A new poll, however, finds that Americans are very receptive to such research. Two-thirds of U.S. adults are in favor of government investigations of UFOs according to a new Economist YouGov poll. Here are the numbers:

33% of U.S. adults “strongly approve” of U.S. government agencies investigating UFOs; 31% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

33% overall “somewhat approve” of agencies investigating UFOs; 32% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

8% overall “somewhat disapprove”; 9% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

4% overall “Strongly disapprove”; 4% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

22% overall are “not sure”; 24% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 29-June 1. Margin of error: ± 2.8% adjusted for weighting, ± 3.0% for registered voters.



