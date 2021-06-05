Speaker of the House Donald Trump? He’s not ruling it out.

The former president called the idea “very interesting” after conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root pressed him Friday to run for a Florida congressional seat in 2022 with the goal of leading a Republican takeover of the House and supplanting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Why not instead of just waiting for 2024, and I’m hoping you run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress, a House seat in Florida, win big, lead us to a dramatic landslide victory, taking the House by 50 seats, and then you become the Speaker of the House,” said Mr. Root on his USA Network show.

Mr. Trump, who was interviewed by phone, said he was intrigued. “You know, it’s very interesting. That’s so interesting,” he said.

“And people have said, run for the Senate, okay, run for the Senate, but you know what? Your idea might be better,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s very interesting.”

Speculation has swirled since almost the moment of his 2020 defeat about Mr. Trump seeking a second presidential term in 2024, and Mr. Root said that could still happen.

“You’ll wipe him [President Biden] out for his last two years, and then you’ll be president. Do it! Do it! You’ll be a folk hero,” Mr. Root said.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root urged Trump to run for a House seat, become Speaker of the House, and then launch criminal investigations into Biden and impeach him. Trump was intrigued: “It’s very interesting.” pic.twitter.com/5ECkSABDbi — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 4, 2021

The scenario was clearly a long shot, but even so, the term “Speaker” was trending Saturday on Twitter after the interview.

Prominent Never Trumper Bill Kristol laid out the case for a House run from Mr. Trump’s perspective, saying that with “Trump running, 2022 is about him. No GOP distancing. No other stars. His party.”

Mr. Root wasn’t the first to float the idea of a Trump congressional run. Former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon broached the prospect in February at a Lincoln Day breakfast speech to Boston Republicans, according to the Boston Herald.

The case for a Trump House run.

1. Gets a gerrymandered district.

2. With Trump running, 2022 is about him. No GOP distancing. No other stars. His party.

3. Rs win House, Trump Speaker.

4. Certain center stage in 2023.

5. Is 2024 nominee as Speaker and winner, not ex- and loser. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 5, 2021

Mr. Trump plans to make his first major public appearance since CPAC in February with a Saturday night speech at the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greenville, where his GOP supporters are likely to encourage him to run again in 2024.

The former president, who was impeached twice by the House but never convicted by the Senate, has not said that he plans to seek another White House term, but he hasn’t squelched such talk, either.

After conservative radio host Dan Bongino urged him Thursday to run in 2024, saying, “We need you,” Mr. Trump said, “I’ll tell you what, we are going to make you very happy, and we’re going to do what’s right.”