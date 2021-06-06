Then-President Trump was booted off Facebook with much ado after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Some 72 hours ago, the social-media giant announced that Mr. Trump would remain suspended for another two years.

It is of note that big thinkers in both the conservative and progressive realms are not happy with Facebook for this maneuver — but for wildly different reasons. Read on.

“Facebook’s ruling on former President Donald Trump is just the latest evidence that Big Tech wields far too much power. Leftist Facebook executives weren’t satisfied with interfering with the 2020 election. Now, they want to interfere with the 2024 campaign by knee-capping Trump before he can even get started,” says Brent Bozell, founder of the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog.

“Facebook’s new policy for politicians sets itself as the sole ruling body determining who can campaign to its nearly 3 billion customers. Americans need to prove to Big Tech that we are more powerful than they are while we still can,” he says.

But Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America — a progressive media watchdog — has this to say:

“A few months ago, Mark Zuckerberg explicitly acknowledged that Donald Trump used Facebook ‘to incite a violent insurrection.’ Today, Facebook announced that it may reinstate Donald Trump’s account after a two-year suspension,” Mr. Carusone advises.

“That Facebook won’t just ban Trump already is alarming. Either Facebook is refusing to take meaningful action out of fear of right-wing backlash or, worse, it is in cahoots with right-wing extremists. Facebook’s words don’t reflect its actions, and ultimately, this appears to just be part of a larger pattern of Facebook reflexively mollifying right-wing critics and enabling extremists,” he continued.

“The big takeaway from today’s decision is that Facebook is gearing up to reinstate Trump and in the short-term, the platform will remain a simmering cauldron of extremism, disinformation, and violence. Facebook employees take note — now is the time to start looking for a new job so as not to enable the damage Facebook has signaled it will help cause,” Mr. Carusone said.

REMINDER: AND WHAT TRUMP SAID

“Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election. They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore,” former President Donald Trump noted in his own statement, released June 4.

CONDI HAS A SAY

Let us now pause for a moment with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and her conversation Sunday with John Dickerson, moderator of the CBS News program “Face the Nation.”

The pair discussed the possible origins of the coronavirus, and the treatment of China over the months.

“Were the [U.S.] officials in the response, were they too accommodating of China in the sense that early on we were told the Chinese are on top of it? I can’t imagine during the Cold War, the US government ever saying, well, the Russians have told us they’re on the case, everything’s fine,” Mr. Dickerson said.

“Were we too trusting of the Chinese?” he asked his guest.

“Yes, it’s a really good point, John. And in fact, I think there were even those who said that President Trump’s early decisions about border closures and travel restrictions were xenophobic or — or not appropriate. Turns out they were incredibly appropriate,” Ms. Rice replied.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

Getting married has become a lavish and expensive event in many sectors of society — so much so that the act of saying “I do” with all the social and entertainment trimmings is now referred to as the “wedding industry.”

But wait — that industry has just expanded.

The “marriage proposal planner” has been named one of the top-20 new careers for the “20s” — as in the 2020s. Yes, this is someone who helps couples plan the big moment when one of the people in question pops the question.

“With social media fueling a desire to continually one-up one’s peers, proposal planning is primed to become a big business. One U.S. company, The Yes Girls, has more than 3,000 clients who’ve paid thousands for its proposal service, with one customer spending $100,000 to pop the question on a private island,” reports Ozy Media, a California-based news organization.

“Another company, The Heart Bandits, has raked in over $5 million planning proposals for athletes and business executives across five continents,” the report notes.

“Changing social norms inspired by the global pause have already altered how we work, play and think. This revolutionary boom will inspire new professions,” explains Ozy senior editor Nick Fouriezos.

The list of new professions also includes “sound therapists,” who develop soothing sound patterns for the troubled among us; “deep fake animators” who can create, well, deep fake videos of influence; and chief ethics officers, for corporations seeking to maintain an upstanding image. Oh, and one more new professional title is sure to please the ecology-minded former Vice President Al Gore.

“A majority of insurers are citing climate change as one of the biggest challenges their industry faces, pointing to events such as wildfires in California and floods in Iowa. That’s led to an increase in companies that are unwilling to do business in high-risk environments. However, startup insurers are seeing an opportunity in running toward the flames (or waters, winds and other environmental scourges). To pull it off, they will need agents with skills tailored to assessing the volatile threats posed by a warming planet,” the Ozy report noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 27% of U.S. adults say the U.S. should take a “leading role” in distributing COVID-19 vaccines to other countries; 10% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 42% of Democrats agree.

• 39% overall say the U.S. should play a “major role, but not a leading role”; 31% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 46% of Democrats agree.

• 19% say the U.S. should play a “minor role” in distribution; 34% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 14% say the U.S. should play “no role at all”; 24% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Kaiser Family Foundation poll of 1,526 U.S. adults conducted May 18-26 and released Thursday.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com.

