Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski on Sunday said the U.S. should establish a commission to explore the origins of the coronavirus and it should be led by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and “maybe” Hillary Clinton, the former first lady, secretary of state and presidential nominee.

Mr. Lewandowski, who played a key role in the 2016 campaign but remains in former Present Donald Trump’s orbit, said it is vital to “look into why 600,000 died because of this,” noting the toll exceeds the populations of Milwaukee or Atlanta.

“Let’s hold China accountable. Let’s ask for the reparations, which they owe not only us but probably the world, and I think $10 trillion sounds like about the right amount to me,” Mr. Lewandowski told “Fox News Sunday.”

Fox host Chris Wallace pressed Mr. Lewandowski on the early months of the pandemic, noting that Mr. Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of the virus as late as March 2020.

“Why didn’t he get tough with China, then, when he had the opportunity?” Mr. Wallace said.

Mr. Lewandowski said Mr. Trump was relying on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and others who emphasized a natural origin as the most likely source of the virus.

Mr. Wallace wasn’t impressed, saying: “You’re gonna blame the president’s inaction on Dr. Fauci?”

Mr. Lewandowski said Mr. Trump was tough on China by becoming less reliant on the Asian nation for things like personal protective equipment.

