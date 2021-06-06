A plane carrying Vice President Kamala Harris had to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue.

“It is a technical issue, there are no major safety concerns,” Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders said.

Ms. Harris’s plane was en route to Guatemala City as part of a diplomatic mission to solve the migrant crisis at the southern border.

The plane had to turn around about 25 minutes into the flight so the vice president, staff and press could switch planes.

The vice president offered a thumbs up during the transfer and said, “I’m good. I’m good. We all said a little prayer but we’re good.”

It was unclear what went wrong.

Reporters traveling with Ms. Harris said there seemed to be an odd noise from the landing gear after takeoff but the return landing at Andrews was fine.

In October 2016, a plane carrying vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence skidded off a New York runway and came to a stop in some grass. Nobody was hurt in the wild landing on a chilly, rainy night at LaGuardia Airport.

