President Biden’s $6 trillion federal-budget proposal had plenty of surprises, including the use of the trendy “woke” term “birthing people.”

Progressive Democrats have increasingly substituted the phrase for “mother” or “pregnant woman” to avoid excluding transgender men — who are biological women and thus can carry a baby.

But this appears to be the first time the phrase “birthing people” has been used in a federal budget.

“To help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people – and in addition to the investment in maternal health included in the American Families Plan – the Budget includes more than $200 million,” says the fiscal 2022 document.

The language was flagged by Christian Headlines.

The reference isn’t consistent — elsewhere, the budget supports providing paid leave “to keep mothers in the workforce.” But it does mark a victory for leftist activists seeking to rework the English language.

Rep. Cori Bush, Missouri Democrat, drew criticism from the right at a May 6 hearing when she referred to “Black birthing people,” prompting NARAL to defend the use of “inclusive” language.

“When we talk about birthing people, we’re being inclusive. It’s that simple,” tweeted NARAL, one of America’s most important abortion-rights groups.

“We use gender neutral language when talking about pregnancy, because it’s not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for *every* body,” NARAL wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, was unable to resist a jab at the politically correct term in a May 9 tweet wishing moms a “Happy Birthing People’s Day.”

The White House’s use of the phrase comes with conservative women and some feminists accusing the administration of seeking to “erase women” with its support of the Equality Act, which would add gender identity and sexual orientation as protected classes under federal civil-rights law.

Critics say the legislation, which has passed the House, would have a host of devastating consequences for women, including allowing biological males who identify as female to compete in girls’ and women’s sports.

“Biden’s budget would literally erase the word ‘mother’ and replace it with the woke and watered-down term “birthing people” in relation to maternal health,” tweeted Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson. “Why does Biden want to cancel mothers?”

