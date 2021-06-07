Burger King’s new chicken sandwich is like Chick-fil-A’s … only gayer.

The newest entrant in the fast-food chicken wars is having political activism its way, pledging to support America’s biggest LGBT-rights group with its Ch’King sandwich.

“6/3-6/30 with every Ch’King sold, BK will contribute 40₵ to the Human Rights Campaign (Max. donation $250k),” Burger King’s official Twitter account tweeted.

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!



“The #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!” the chain bragged with rainbow-flag emojis.

Seemingly every fast-food chain has introduced a new chicken sandwich in the last couple of years in response to Chick-fil-A’s meteoric national rise, some almost mimicking Chick-fil-A’s.

In another tweet, Burger King took an even-less-veiled shot at Chick-fil-A, which gay activists have been boycotting and denouncing for years over its political actions.

“During #pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich craving can do good!” Burger King wrote.

Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays, part of its tradition as a Southern-regional chain founded by evangelical Christians.

Though the restaurant itself has not made political donations for years, roughly coinciding with its national push, it had frequently backed groups critical of gay rights.

CEO Dan Cathy also has personally donated to a number of groups that liberals attack as homophobic.

