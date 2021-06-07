U.S. Capitol Police Assistant Chief Chad Thomas has resigned as Congress is expected to release a report this month on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to media reports.

Capitol Police Chief of Staff Salley Wood announced in a memo Monday that Chief Thomas would be “separating from the department,” Politico reported.

The news comes as the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee are gearing up to unveil a report into security and intelligence failures surrounding the Capitol attack.

Moreover, the Capitol Police Labor Committee announced in February that at least 96% of the union’s members voted no confidence in Chief Thomas and 92% in Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.

Chief Pittman took over for Chief Steven Sund after he stepped down following the riot.

Chief Thomas joined the Capitol Police in 1996 and was appointed to serve as acting assistant chief of police for uniformed operations in 2019.

The Capitol Police Department employs about 2,300 officers and civilians and has an annual operating budget of nearly $500 million.

A spokesperson for the agency did not immediately respond to an email request for comment sent Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.