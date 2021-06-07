Former President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will go on a “history tour” to discuss his presidency for paying customers at arenas in Florida and Texas in December.

Mr. Trump will attend four events with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in a series of live discussions to address “exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad,” the former president said in a statement.

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the fake news media never mention,” Mr. Trump said. “I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue.

He said: “If we don’t make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a country! It will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday via Ticketmaster and at one of the arenas. The dates include Dec. 11 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida; Dec. 18 in Houston; and Dec. 19 in Dallas.

“My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way,” Mr. O’Reilly said in a statement. “These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring.”

Mr. Trump has been teasing another bid for the presidency in 2024.

