Eric Adams leads the Democratic pack in the race for New York City mayor, according to a poll released Monday that shows the retired police captain jumping ahead of high-profile contender Andrew Yang.

The Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll showed Mr. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, enjoying support from 22% of likely Democratic voters compared to 16% for Mr. Yang, who made a splash in the 2020 presidential race but is slipping from his frontrunner status in the mayor’s race.

The poll also underscored surging support for Kathryn Garcia, the former city sanitation commissioner, who rose from 4% in April to 15% in the poll taken during the latter half of May.

Editorial boards at The New York Times and New York Daily News endorsed Ms. Garcia, potentially fueling her surge.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is in fourth at 10%, according to the poll, while Maya Wiley, a favorite of progressives, received 9%. However, the poll was taken before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York endorsed Ms. Wiley and Mr. Stringer suffered a second accusation of sexual misconduct.

Mr. Stringer told The New York Times he doesn’t remember his second accuser, who complained of unwanted advances in 1992, but if he “ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry.”

Former city Education Department official and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales (5%), former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire (4%) and former federal Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan (3%) round out the field in the survey.

The primary election is on June 22 but early voting begins Saturday. Whoever wins on the Democratic side is considered the clear front-runner to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio in the Nov. 2 general election.

The poll found 16% of voters remain undecided as New York City plots its future after a pandemic that devastated the city and shuttered its arts venues and businesses. Many city residents fled for less crowded pastures, while fears around rising crime and homelessness are front-and-center.

Some say Mr. Adams‘ lead reflects his focus on public safety.

“He knows that New York City‘s economic comeback begins with public safety and aims to target criminals, not all young men — and to help potential gangbangers make different and better choices,” the New York Post editorial board recently wrote.

