White House press secretary Jen Psaki says World War II veterans should not consider silence by President Biden on D-Day as a slight on their service.

Ms. Psaki told Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy that D-Day commemorations of years past should allay concerns about Mr. Biden‘s reverence for those who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.

“Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump all commemorated D-Day anniversaries on D-Day, on the D-Day anniversary,” Mr. Doocy said Monday. “Why didn’t President Biden?”

“Well, I can tell you that certainly his value for the role that men who served on D-Day and the memory of them, the families who have kept their memories alive over the course of years on this day is something the president has spoke to many, many times in the past,” Ms. Psaki replied.

Former President Trump in 2019, for example, honored American servicemen and the 9,388 buried at Normandy (2,501 U.S. troops were killed in the operation’s first 24 hours), by saying the following: “You are the pride of our nation, you are the glory of the republic, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Ms. Psaki asserted that Mr. Biden shares similar sentiments.

“It’s close to his heart and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more we would have to say on it,” she said of the Democrat.

