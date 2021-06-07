The White House said Monday that Vice President Kamala D. Harris didn’t bake the cookies in her likeness that she handed out to reporters on Air Force Two during her flight to Guatemala.

“Cookies that were provided to passengers on Air Force Two on Sunday were a gift from a member of the staff,” a White House official told reporters on condition of anonymity. “The vice president wanted to make sure the cookies were shared with everyone.”

The frosted cookies, decorated with a likeness of Ms. Harris, complete with her hair style and a strand of pearls, were handed out to journalists traveling with the vice president on her first trip abroad. She is visiting Guatemala and Mexico to address the “root causes” of a surge in illegal migration to the U.S. from Central America.

The National Republican Campaign Committee criticized the vice president over the cookies.

“It’s been months since President Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of fixing the border crisis,” the NRCC said. “But she hasn’t even made it to the border yet and the crisis continues to worsen. What’s Harris doing instead? Commissioning cookies in her likeness … no really!”

