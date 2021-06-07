Vice President Kamala Harris met in Guatemala on Monday with President Alejandro Giammattei and said the Central American nation must provide its citizens with a sense of hope if it wants to limit their migration to the U.S.

“Hope does not exist by itself,” Ms. Harris told reporters. “It must be coupled with relationships of trust, it must be coupled with tangible outcomes in terms of what we do as leaders to convince people that there is a reason to be hopeful about their future.”

She said most Guatemalans “don’t want to leave home … the place where they grew up … the place where they pray.”

It’s the first international trip for the vice president, who will also visit Mexico as she seeks to address the “root causes” of a surge of migrants to the U.S. She has called on other countries to address corruption and violence, among other issues.

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that Ms. Harris or other top Biden officials should be visiting the U.S. southern border. He said he might do so soon.

“It’s disgraceful that nobody’s been there from the administration,” Mr. Trump said on Fox Business Network. “It’s totally open. I personally think it’s incompetence.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.