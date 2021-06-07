West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III went from being wooed by fellow Democrats to booed in the span of one weekend, after reasserting his opposition to abolishing the filibuster to ram through a radical elections bill backed by President Biden.

“Joe Manchin has become the new Mitch McConnell,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, New York Democrat, during a CNN interview.

“Mitch McConnell during Obama’s presidency said he would do everything in his power to stop [the administration] … and now Joe Manchin is doing everything in his power to stop democracy and to stop our work for the people, the work that the people sent us here to do,” Mr. Bowman said.

Mr. Manchin, a self-described moderate-to-conservative Democrat, penned an op-ed this weekend declaring his opposition to the Biden-backed election overhaul, H.R. 1, dubbed the “For the People Act.”

The bill, among much else, guarantees voting rights for felons, grants statehood to the District of Columbia and provides public financing of elections.

The measure, which passed the House earlier this year on a party-line vote, was already effectively dead in the Senate given the chamber’s rules.

For any non-spending bill to pass at least 60 votes are required to overcome a filibuster. In the presently 50-50 Senate that would have meant at least 10 Republicans would have to cross over and support H.R.1.

Such an outcome was considered remote due to the bill’s strong partisan components. Without GOP support, Democrats had hoped to ram the bill through by abolishing the filibuster.

That move would have required all 50 Democrats to stand together, something Mr. Manchin would not do.

“It has been said by much wiser people than me that absolute power corrupts absolutely. Well, what I’ve seen during my time in Washington is that every party in power will always want to exercise absolute power, absolutely,” the senator wrote. “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy … I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.”

The decision came as the White House was extensively wooing Mr. Manchin to support its infrastructure package.

Last month, Mr. Biden appointed the senator’s wife to a $160,000-per-year job with the Appalachian Regional Commission. As a further part of the courting effort, the administration has dispatched several high-profile officials to West Virginia.

Over the weekend, in particular, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm toured the state with Mr. Manchin pitching green-energy jobs. During the trip, Ms. Granholm heaped praise on the senator at every opportunity.

“Touring West Virginia with my friend, Senator Joe Manchin, I’ve been bowled over by the resolve of this state to seize the energy opportunity ahead and the eagerness to lead the country’s clean energy industries,” Ms. Granholm said.

Despite the courting, Mr. Manchin‘s decision to oppose jettisoning the filibuster damages the administration, far beyond its push for an electoral overhaul.

The White House has proposed an ambitious agenda — from climate change to gun control to overturning state right-to-work laws — that is unlikely to garner sufficient bipartisan support to overcome a filibuster.

“Manchin is not pushing us closer to bipartisanship,” Mr. Bowman said. “He is doing the work of the Republican Party by being an obstructionist, just like they’ve been since the beginning of Biden’s presidency.”

Other Democrats took their animosity a step further by making the criticism personal.

In one bizarre and now-deleted social media post, Jenna Valle-Riestra, spokeswoman for the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats led by Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, lambasted Mr. Manchin for living on a houseboat when in Washington, D.C.

“All I’m saying is I don’t think our founding fathers anticipated the survival of this democratic experiment to rest in the hands of a man who lives in a houseboat,” Ms. Valle-Riestra wrote.

Part of the anger stems from the feeling among Democrats that by chasing bipartisanship, the party is wasting time and not delivering tangible accomplishments ahead of next year’s midterms.

“For better or worse, bipartisanship has become a unicorn that everyone is convinced they exist. Oh, but no one has actually seen it,” said Colin Strother, a Democratic political strategist. “The most important thing to sustain a Democratic majority is to get big things done whether it includes members of the minority party or not.”

“In twenty-five years I have never seen a poll where voters did not want bipartisanship, and I’ve never seen an election in which they actually voted for bipartisanship,” Mr. Strother added.

Mr. Manchin‘s office did not return requests for comment on this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.