The nation’s burgeoning wedding industry has just expanded.

The “marriage proposal planner” has been named one of the top 20 new careers for the 2020s. Yes, this is someone who actually plans the big moment when a lovestruck suitor actually pops the question. It is now a multimillion-dollar business as well.

“With social media fueling a desire to continually one-up one’s peers, proposal planning is primed to become a big business. One U.S. company, The Yes Girls, has more than 3,000 clients who’ve paid thousands for its proposal service, with one customer spending $100,000 to pop the question on a private island,” reports OZY Media, a California-based news organization which determined the new job category.

“Another company, The Heart Bandits, has raked in over $5 million planning proposals for athletes and business executives across five continents,” the report notes.

“Changing social norms inspired by the global pause have already altered how we work, play and think. This revolutionary boom will inspire new professions,” OZY senior editor Nick Fouriezos wrote in the new report.

The list of hot new professions also includes “sound therapists,” who develop sound patterns to soothe the public; “deep fake animators” who can create such videos of influence; and chief ethics officers for corporations seeking to maintain an upstanding image. Drone pilots also made the list for industrial and military use, and as the latest commercial video tool.

Internet archivists, marijuana scientists, virtual-reality tour guides, online nannies and climate change insurance agents also were included on the new career roster.

“A majority of insurers are citing climate change as one of the biggest challenges their industry faces, pointing to events such as wildfires in California and floods in Iowa,” the OZY report noted.

“That’s led to an increase in companies that are unwilling to do business in high-risk environments. However, startup insurers are seeing an opportunity in running toward the flames (or waters, winds and other environmental scourges). To pull it off, they will need agents with skills tailored to assessing the volatile threats posed by a warming planet.”

