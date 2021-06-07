ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Author Wes Moore announced Monday he is running for governor of Maryland.

Moore, a Democrat, focused his campaign announcement on addressing inequities in the state.

“Here in Maryland we have some of the nation’s most prosperous communities and some of its most impoverished,” Moore said on a video released on Twitter.

Moore, 42, also noted that the state is home to “world class medical institutions and people who can’t afford basic care,” as well as “some of the best schools and some of the most underfunded.”

Moore is the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, which focuses on fighting poverty in New York.

Moore, of Baltimore, wrote the bestselling book: “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates.” He also has been the host of “Beyond Belief” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Moore is the sixth candidate to announce he will seek the Democratic nomination for next year’s governor’s race. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.

