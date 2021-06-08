Border Patrol agents said Tuesday they rescued yet another young child abandoned at the border by smugglers near a gap in the border wall.

Agents said they spotted the 5-year-old Guatemalan girl being dropped off at a point where the border wall comes to an end near San Ysidro, California, on Monday morning. The girl walked north into the U.S., following the channel of the Tijuana River.

Video released by the Border Patrol shows the girl picking her way, alone, along the wall.

Agents quickly swooped in and got her and rushed her to a medical check, where she was determined to be in good health.

She told the agents her parents were already in the U.S., but she didn’t know how to reach them. She said her cousin was still being kept in Mexico with “an unknown male,” the Border Patrol said.

“Sadly, this is the latest example of how the most vulnerable populations are being exploited for financial gain,” said Aaron Heitke, the chief patrol agent for the San Diego sector of the Border Patrol. “Thankfully our agents encountered this child before any harm could befall her.”

A week ago found another 5-year-old boy was abandoned at the Texas border.

“Don’t leave,” the boy, holding a teddy bear, wailed in a scene captured on video after he was helped across the Rio Grande by a man and woman, then abandoned.

Border Patrol agents spotted him and responded.

The current border surge has seen a startling rise in the number of young children being abandoned along the border. Analysts say smugglers are aware that authorities will swoop in, collect them and, in most instances, deliver them on to parents or relatives already living in the U.S. illegally.

Shocking incidents have been caught on video, including two children dropped over the border wall in New Mexico in March.

