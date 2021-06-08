She hopes she may be “Charmed” enough to make the House of Representatives.

Alyssa Milano said in an interview Tuesday that she’s “considering” a congressional run in 2024 against Rep. Tom McClintock, California Republican.

The former star of such shows as “Insatiable” and “Who’s the Boss” told The Hill’s In the Know blog that “I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against McClintock.”

“I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” said the liberal actress, who has weighed her life more heavily toward political activism in recent years.

Ms. Milano said she would decide sometime after the 2022 midterm elections, explaining that she is tied down with entertainment commitments now and “obviously I can’t do both at the same time.”

The 4th District is, by California standards, very conservative. Former President Trump won it by nine percentage points last year and Mr. McClintock won his seventh term even more decisively, garnering 56% of the vote.

“I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” Ms. Milano said.

But she acknowledged the uphill nature of such a run.

“It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it,” she said. “I’m basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community.”

Last month, in response to a McClintock vote, Ms. Milano mused aloud on Twitter about running against him.

“Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him?” she wrote.

