Bob Marley fans will be able to legally buy marijuana at the late reggae legend’s former home in Kingston, Jamaica, if a cannabis dispensary planned for the property gets the green light to open its doors.

Marley Natural, a Seattle-based marijuana brand authorized by the musician’s estate, announced Monday it plans to open its first dispensary at the Bob Marley Museum where the “One Love” singer once lived.

“Along with music, herb was such an important part of my father’s life,” son Stephen Marley said in a statement. “He was always a strong advocate for marijuana and all of its healing qualities. We are thrilled to honor him and his contribution to the world of music and now cannabis at the Bob Marley Museum.”

“This unique cannabis experience will bring to life the ethos of Bob Marley,” added Damian Marano, CEO of Docklight Brands, the cannabis brand holding that helped develop Marley Natural with the estate.

Marley’s family and Docklight Brands said in a joint press release that the Jamaican government’s Cannabis Licensing Authority has given its “conditional approval” for the marijuana shop.

The Cannabis Licensing Authority did not immediately respond Tuesday to an inquiry from The Washington Times.

Marley purchased the Kingston property in 1975, and it was there where he was nearly killed during a failed assassination attempt the following year. He lived there until dying of cancer in 1981, aged 36.

Rita Marley, the musician’s wife, opened a museum on the property in 1987. Paid tours are offered of the residence, and the site also includes a record shop, gift store and cafe, according to its website.

Marley Natural was launched in 2016 and offers a variety of items bearing the musician’s name currently sold in California, Oregon and Washington, some of the first U.S. states to legalize retail sales.

One Draw Holdings, Ltd., a Marley affiliate company based in Kingston, will have exclusive rights to operated Marley Natural shops and sell Marley Natural products in Jamaica, the press release said.

Jamaica decriminalized marijuana in 2015, and several legal dispensaries currently operate in Kingston around where the first Marley Natural shop is planned. It expects to open sometime later this year.

Marley Natural said it plans to open additional dispensaries in Jamaica, including a location at the Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston where the musician recorded, and unnamed cities in North America.

Washington state, where Docklight is based, legalized the recreational use and sale of marijuana in 2012. Several others have followed suit, although the plant remains illegal under federal law.

