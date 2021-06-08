Hunter Biden repeatedly used the n-word in conversations with his lawyer and kept a racist meme involving his father and former President Barack Obama on his laptop, according to multiple media outlets.

The racist exchanges in conversations with attorney George Mesires, which also included lewd sexual talk, were taken from the presidential son’s abandoned laptop, the New York Post and Britain’s Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

In a text exchange on Dec. 13, 2018, the Post reported, Mr. Biden asked the Chicago-based corporate lawyer, “How much money do I owe you.”

He then added “Becaause n—a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”

Mr. Mesires, who is White, replied, “That made me snarf my coffee.”

“I just made that phrase up, by the way. I should have [h]ad your lineage,” Mr. Biden responded over two messages.

“Apparently you do,” Mr. Mesires replied, to which Mr. Biden responded: “That’s what I’m saying n—”

The Post and the Daily Mail both published screenshots of the message exchanges, which shows Mr. Mesires’ email address. The n-word itself is blurred out.

Both publications are long known to have had access to Mr. Biden’s laptop.

In an exchange in January 2019, the two men are having a somber conversation about unconditional love, during which a shocked Mr. Biden said “OMG n—-a,” before rambling incoherently: “did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.”

Mr. Biden, an acknowledged drug addict, begins interjecting references to his penis to a still-serious Mr. Mesires and then tells him, “I only love you because you’re black.”

An apparently frustrated Mr. Mesires replies, “it’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity.”

Mr. Biden replied “true dat n—a”.

Mr. Biden also kept a picture on his laptop of now-President Biden and Mr. Obama embracing, according to the Post and the Mail.

The meme’s text reads:

“Obama: Gonna miss you, man.

Joe: Can I say it? Just this once?

Obama: *sigh* go ahead.

Joe: You my n—a, Barack.”

Neither Mr. Mesires nor Mr. Biden responded to requests for comment from the Post or Daily Mail.

