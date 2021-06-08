A journalist for Univision gushed over Vice President Kamala Harris at a televised press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, telling Ms. Harris, “I voted for you.”

As the vice president wrapped up her two-day trip to Mexico and Guatemala, she took questions at a hotel conference room from journalists who were selected by Ms. Harris‘ staff. One of those chosen to ask a question was Maria Fernanda Lopez of Univision, who wore a mask as she stood to address the vice president.

“Thank you Madame Vice President, for me it’s an honor because I actually got to vote for the first time [in 2020] as a naturalized citizen,” Ms. Lopez said. “And I voted for you.”

She asked Ms. Harris what she will do for women on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border — the same border that the vice president has been criticized for not visiting.

The vice president thanked the journalist for her “great question.” She said she is working to provide equality for women, more financial opportunity, and to reduce violence against women.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.