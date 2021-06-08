A woman claiming to be a journalist for Univision gushed over Vice President Kamala Harris at a televised press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, telling Ms. Harris, “I voted for you.”

The statement raised eyebrows, but there was an even deeper problem: Univision says Maria Fernanda Reyes, who asked the question and was introduced as “Maria Fernanda,” doesn’t work for them. There is a Maria Fernanda Lopez who does.

“In Mexico an individual which has no association with @Univision claimed to be a reporter for @UniNoticias in order to ask the @VP a question and to compliment @KamalaHarris; Let it be clear to everyone that Ms. Maria Fernanda Reyes is not part of this media organization,” tweeted Daniel Coronell, president of news for Univision in the U.S., late Tuesday.

Ms. Lopez confirmed that she did not ask the question.

“I am Maria Fernanda LOPEZ, as stated by our News Director @DCoronell it was a misunderstanding. I have never traveled to Mexico, I was in a Miami during the incident where Maria Fernanda REYES claimed to be a reporter of @UniNoticias asked @KamalaHarris saying an unethical comment,” the journalist tweeted.

The incident occurred as the vice president wrapped up her two-day trip to Mexico and Guatemala. She took questions at a hotel conference room from journalists who were selected by Ms. Harris‘ staff.

One of those chosen to ask a question was Ms. Reyes, who wore a mask as she stood to address the vice president.

“Thank you, Madame Vice President. For me, it’s an honor because I actually got to vote for the first time [in 2020] as a naturalized citizen,” Ms. Reyes said. “And I voted for you.”

She asked Ms. Harris what she will do for women on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border — the same border that the vice president has been criticized for not visiting.

The vice president thanked the woman for her “great question.” She said she is working to provide equality for women, more financial opportunity, and to reduce violence against women.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

