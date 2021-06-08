Newsmax TV continues to claim its territory in broadcasting. The network aired former President Donald Trump’s speech to the North Carolina Republican Convention on Saturday.

It was a ratings winner, rewarded with a substantial 1.8 million viewers.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Newsmax TV drew a total audience reach of 1.1 million viewers across traditional cable platforms. In addition, the network also enjoyed another 700,000 viewers through on-demand video streaming.

“Fox News did not air Trump’s speech, leaving Newsmax as the only major cable news channel to air the event live,” the network said in its own analysis.

“Nielsen reports that Newsmax beat Fox in the coverage rating for the key 35-64”-year-old audience, the network continued.

In addition, Newsmax attracted triple the number of viewers in the same time period as CNN, and four times as many viewers as tuned into MSNBC.

Newsmax TV was founded in 2014 and is available in 100 million homes according to its public information. The network also broadcasts free on Roku, Xumo, Pluto, YouTube, Apple TV, most smart TVs and Facebook Live, as well as the company’s internal platforms.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.