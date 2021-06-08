The campaign arm of Senate Republicans announced Tuesday it raised over $10 million last month thanks in part to a $5 million transfer from the Republican National Committee.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said it entered June with $20.7 million cash on hand.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the campaign arm for Senate Democrats, has yet to announce how much it raised in May.

NRSC Chair Rick Scott said the financial success shows that voters are “fed up with Joe Biden and the Democrats because their reckless tax-and-spend agenda is leading us down a path toward systemic socialism.

“Democrats want a world of sky-high prices on everyday goods, open borders, amnesty, and government control of our everyday lives, but that is not what American families want or need,” Mr. Scott said. “There is an unmistakable trend here: The American people want a Republican Senate Majority, and the NRSC is grateful to all of our supporters for stepping up to help Republicans win big in 2022.”

The NRSC haul included $3.3 million from over 121,000 small-dollar donations and 10,000 first-time donors.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.