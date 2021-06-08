A widespread internet outage caused a temporary shutdown of major sites such as Amazon, Target, CNN and The New York Times.

Portions of The Washington Times were temporarily affected.

The U.K. government’s site was also impacted by the outage tied to a cloud-computing provider, Fastly, which improves load times for users and has a server network.

The problem didn’t appear to last long, with Fastly disclosing an investigation after 6 a.m. and saying it patched the issue by 7 a.m.

“The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return,” Fastly said on its website.

The outage was sweeping, however, impacting popular sites such as Reddit and news organizations such as BBC, the Guardian and Bloomberg News.

There was no indication the attack was a ransomware incident, but it comes amid heightened fears around cyberattacks that hit fuel and food industries.

Fastly pointed to an in-house problem.

“We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our [points of presence] globally and have disabled that configuration,” it tweeted. “Our global network is coming back online.”

Fastly said it fixed the issue by 8:40 a.m., even if users might see a few lingering hiccups while visiting sites.

“Fastly has observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident,” it said.

