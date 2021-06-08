Former President Donald Trump called on the countries of the world to ban Twitter and Facebook.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the former president whom Twitter and Facebook have both kicked off their platform applauded an African nation that had retaliated against a similar act taken against its president.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech — all voices should be heard,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Nigeria banned Twitter for deleting a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s account as a violation of the social-media giant’s rules.

Mr. Buhari’s offending tweet had warned the southeastern region about the 1967 Biafran War and said it could happen again if sabotage continues.

In Tuesday’s statement, Mr. Trump attacked the Silicon Valley giants’ status as arbiters of the acceptability of political speech — “Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil?” he wrote.

He also said new competitors are needed and lamented that he hadn’t done that while president.

“2024?” he said at the end of his statement, his latest tease of another possible presidential run.

