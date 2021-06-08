Washington state is offering free marijuana joints this week to residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board is temporarily allowing state-licensed cannabis retailers to give one joint to adults who receive a shot at an in-store vaccination clinic under the “Joints for Jabs” promotion.

The promotion began Monday and will expire July 12. A free pre-rolled joint can only be given to residents ages 21 and up.

The retail location giving away the cannabis joint must be connected with an active vaccine clinic event.

Customers can receive the free joint from the retailer only during the same visit they receive their first or second COVID-19 shot, according to rules set by the board.

The board said it received “multiple requests from cannabis retail licensees to engage in promotions to support state vaccination efforts.”

It also has recently allowed businesses to offer free beer, wine or cocktails to those vaccinated by June 30.

Other jurisdictions have also used cannabis as a way to try and incentivize people to get a COVID-19 shot. The Mint Cannabis in Arizona is giving away free pre-rolled joints and gummy edibles for people who get vaccinated, according to ABC News.

In Salem and Portland, Oregon, cannabis retailer Kaya Shack is offering a 10% discount to customers who provide proof they got their COVID-19 shots, KGW reported.

On April 20, the unofficial pot holiday, D.C. Marijuana Justice handed out more than 8 pounds of cannabis rolled up into 4,200 joints at 30 vaccination sites across the city.

In an effort to boost vaccination rates, several states are offering a variety of incentives including lottery cash prizes, free alcoholic beverages, ticket vouchers for sports games and more.

About 42% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated while about 52% has received at least one COVID-19 shot as of Tuesday, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

