Twenty-nine percent of Republican voters said they believe it is at least somewhat likely former President Donald Trump will return to the White House this year, new polling showed Wednesday.

Morning Consult and Politico said they asked 1,990 registered voters whether they believe Mr. Trump will resume the presidency this year after some reporters wrote that he thinks it is possible.

Most respondents, including most Republicans, Democrats and independents, said they did not think it was likely Mr. Trump would be reinstated as president this year, according to the poll data.

However, 17% of Republicans polled said they believed it is “very likely” Mr. Trump will be reinstated and another 12% called the concept “somewhat likely,” the survey found. Sixty-one percent said it was not very likely or not likely at all.

Comparatively, the data showed 7% of Democrats said it was very likely Mr. Trump would be reinstated in 2021, 6% said it was somewhat likely and 84% said it was not very likely or not likely at all.

The survey was conducted over the weekend after reports emerged that Mr. Trump believes he will regain the White House from President Biden this year.

“Trump has been telling a number of people he‘s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information),” Maggie Haberman, a White House reporter for the New York Times, wrote on Twitter on June 1. Charles C. W. Cooke, a senior writer for the conservative National Review, subsequently reported that his sources have said the same.

Mr. Biden, a Democrat, decisively won the November presidential election with 306 votes in the Electoral College compared with Mr. Trump‘s 232, and he was inaugurated Jan. 20. But Mr. Trump, a Republican, has denied losing the contest and called it “the crime of the century” this week.

Trump administration officials have said they found no evidence of widespread voting fraud that would have reversed the outcome of the race and have called it the most secure election in U.S. election history.

Morning Consult and Politico said the poll was conducted June 4-7 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

