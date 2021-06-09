A suspended Virginia Tech football player was granted bond Wednesday morning at a hearing in the Montgomery County General District Court in Christiansburg, Virginia, a week after he was charged with second-degree murder.

18-year-old Isimemen Etute was released on a $75,000 bond, according to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt. Etute, a Virginia Beach native, will be under house arrest and electronic monitoring, and he can’t return to Montgomery County unless he’s consulting with his attorney or attending court proceedings.

Details of the alleged killing were revealed during arguments in court Wednesday. According to the Roanoke Times, Etute told police he punched victim Jerry Paul Smith five times in the face before stomping on him. Smith, a Blacksburg resident, had multiple cranial fractures, his teeth were missing, and his face was broken.

Etute had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder June 2. According to statements from Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan — who argued against bail — Etute allegedly told police he matched with someone named “Angie” on Tinder, a dating app, and met April 10 for oral sex.

Etute returned to the apartment May 31 for additional sexual activity, but he discovered the individual he matched with was a man, per summaries of the evidence from Morgan and defense attorney Jimmy Turk.

That’s when Etute assaulted Smith, and he left the apartment without calling the police. Police found Smith’s body in the apartment June 1.

“Nobody deserves to die, but I don’t mind saying, don’t pretend you are something that you are not,” Turk told reporters, per the Roanoke Times. “Don’t target or lure anyone under that perception. That’s just wrong.”

Etute enrolled early at Virginia Tech and practiced during spring camp with the Hokies. The linebacker was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports rankings. He has been suspended from the university.

