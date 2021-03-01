DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines have identified a man fatally shot last week in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Darrell Merriwether, 52, of Clive, died early Saturday after being shot late Friday night in a residential area several blocks southeast of Drake University, the Des Moines Police Department said Monday in a news release.

Officers and firefighters called to the scene found Merriwether around 11:20 p.m. Friday with gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police did not announce any arrests or suspects in the Monday release.

