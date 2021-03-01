Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday blamed former President Trump and his team for the border crisis that’s now engulfed the new Biden administration, saying when he took office he found “quite frankly the entire system was gutted.”

“What we are seeing now at the border is the immediate result of the dismantling of the system and the time it takes to rebuild it virtually from scratch,” Mr. Mayorkas said at the White House.

He pleaded with migrants not to make the trip right now, telling them to wait until the rebuild is further along when they can try to come and take their chances under a new Biden system.

“We are not saying don’t come. We are saying don’t come now, because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process to them as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr. Mayorkas insisted people who jump the border now will be expelled under coronavirus rules. Those rules were put in place by the Trump administration, but have been preserved by the Biden team, even as it complains about other Trump policies.

The Washington Times, though, has found that hundreds of migrants — mostly families — are being released each day across the border.

Local officials say the migrants are not being tested for the coronavirus, they’re being dropped off in restaurant and store parking lots, and they are getting on buses and trains to head deeper into American communities.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.