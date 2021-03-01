Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday blamed former President Trump and his team for the border crisis that’s now engulfed the new Biden administration, saying when he took office he found “quite frankly the entire system was gutted.”

“What we are seeing now at the border is the immediate result of the dismantling of the system and the time it takes to rebuild it virtually from scratch,” Mr. Mayorkas said at the White House.

He pleaded with migrants not to make the trip right now, telling them to wait until the rebuild is further along when they can try to come and take their chances under a new Biden system.

“We are not saying don’t come. We are saying don’t come now, because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process to them as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr. Mayorkas insisted people who jump the border now will be expelled under coronavirus rules. Those rules were put in place by the Trump administration, but have been preserved by the Biden team, even as it complains about other Trump policies.

The Washington Times, though, has found that hundreds of migrants — mostly families — are being released each day across the border.

Local officials say the migrants are not being tested for the coronavirus, they’re being dropped off in restaurant and store parking lots, and they are getting on buses and trains to head deeper into American communities.

Mr. Mayorkas claimed Monday that testing is going on.

He said migrants caught by the Border Patrol are turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he said does test and can quarantine.

Local officials, though, said they’re being told ICE doesn’t have the capacity to handle the number of families coming across. Those families are being released by the Border Patrol directly into local communities.

The administration seems conflicted on whether the situation at the border constitutes a crisis.

A senior official, briefing reporters Sunday afternoon, did label it a crisis several times, as he previewed a virtual meeting Monday afternoon between President Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“For now we are focused on managing a crisis at the border,” the official said.

But Mr. Mayorkas would not use the word crisis on Monday.

“The answer is no,” he said. “I think there is a challenge at the border we are managing.”

