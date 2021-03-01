HAYS, Kan. (AP) - A western Kansas man has died in an accidental shooting that occurred as he was trying to put his shotgun away, sheriff’s investigators said.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday near Hays, Wichita television station KAKE reported. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call placed a few miles west of Hays in a rural area. Responding deputies found Raymond Nieman, 72, of Hays, next to a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to his chest. Nieman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Nieman had been a passenger in the vehicle and was apparently shot as he was trying to secure the shotgun in the back of the vehicle. Officials have ruled his death as accidental.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.