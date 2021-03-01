Americans should begin receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of the week, the company’s chief executive said Monday, as the first 4 million doses shipped across the nation.

“Literally, it’s on trucks as we’re talking,” CEO Alex Gorsky told NBC’s “Today Show.” “Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms.”

The Food and Drug Administration approved J&J’s one-dose vaccine for emergency use over the weekend, making it the third vaccine available in the U.S.

Unlike existing versions from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which require two shots, each dose of the J&J vaccine will represent a fully vaccinated person.

The downside is that shipments will be limited at first. The initial 4 million will hit states and territories this week, with 16 million more expected through March. The company is under contract to provide 100 million doses through June.

“When we say 100 million doses by June, that means 100 million vaccinations, patients that will have been treated,” Mr. Gorsky said. “So we’re excited. We’re going to work hard to make sure we follow through on all those commitments.”

He also tried to allay fears the J&J vaccine doesn’t work as well as the messenger-RNA shots in use.

The J&J vaccine was 66% effective (72% in the U.S.) against all forms of disease, compared to 95% demonstrated by the vaccines approved in December.

Mr. Gorsky said his company’s vaccine was tested against aggressive variants in places like South Africa and Brazil at the height of the pandemic.

The vaccine “works 85 percent of the time against serious disease and it kept all the patients out of the hospital and from dying, even against these new and really challenging variants,” Mr. Gorsky said. “Patients here in this country, let alone around the world, should have a lot of confidence, a lot of trust, in knowing they’re getting a very safe and effective, one-shot vaccine.”

Also Monday, Mr. Gorsky said scientists and regulators are looking at ways to

“We’re looking at its use in pregnant women. We’re looking at its use in children above the age of 12, further along, even younger,” Mr. Gorsky said. “We’re going to make sure we follow the data, we follow the science, but we’re very confident in those programs. So over the remainder of 2021, we’ll be able to gather that information, submit it to regulators, and hopefully have it available for children and women around the world.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.